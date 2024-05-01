Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 30

District Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with Play Ways Senior Secondary School, conducted basic computer programming courses at the New District Jail, Nabha, and the Central Jail here. This initiative was aimed at equipping jail inmates with essential skills, empowering them for a smoother transition post-incarceration.

Under the dedicated guidance and support of Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge; and Maani Arora, Secretary, DLSA, along with Ramandeep Singh Bhangu, Jail Superintendent, New Jail, Nabha; and Manjit Singh Sidhu, Jail Superintendent, Patiala, prisoners were provided with a platform to learn and develop basic computer programming skills.

The programme ended with a ceremony where the winners were awarded prizes. “By providing inmates with the tools and knowledge to build a better future, we collectively contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society,” said school chairman Rajdeep Singh.

