Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Chandigarh, November 15

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed a Junior Engineer (JE), Panchayati Raj, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Disclosing this in Chandigarh today, a VB spokesperson said accused JE Balbir Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of sarpanch Apar Singh of Julkan village in Patiala district.

Giving details, he informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the JE was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a utilisation certificate to him for the development works completed by the gram panchayat.

The spokesperson further informed that after verifying this complaint, a VB team from Patiala Unit laid a trap and the accused official of the Panchayats and Rural Development Department was caught red-handed while taking bribe money of Rs 50,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused JE at VB police station, Patiala, and further investigation was under progress.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau