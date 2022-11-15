Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Patiala/Chandigarh, November 15
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed a Junior Engineer (JE), Panchayati Raj, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
Disclosing this in Chandigarh today, a VB spokesperson said accused JE Balbir Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of sarpanch Apar Singh of Julkan village in Patiala district.
Giving details, he informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the JE was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a utilisation certificate to him for the development works completed by the gram panchayat.
The spokesperson further informed that after verifying this complaint, a VB team from Patiala Unit laid a trap and the accused official of the Panchayats and Rural Development Department was caught red-handed while taking bribe money of Rs 50,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.
He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused JE at VB police station, Patiala, and further investigation was under progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Huge difference’ between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia
Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner, exchange pleasantries
Since June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldi...
PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali
Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...
Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found
The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...