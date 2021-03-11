Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

Patiala, August 10
To encourage people against using plastic, Yadavindra Public School tied up with the Patiala Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society for its project, ‘Jhola Mission’.
Ayaan Modi, a student of Class VII, along with his grandmother Sunita Modi and mother Kanika Modi, both members of the society, displayed and distributed handmade cloth bags on the school premises. The bags were made from used bedsheets or pillow covers and were stitched by underprivileged people.
The bags were sold at a reasonable price of Rs 20 a unit. The effort aimed at reducing the use of plastic bags and to support the weaker section of the society.
“It is our small endeavour towards environmental restoration. Our idea is to educate our students about the alternatives to single-use plastic,” said Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma (retd), Director, YPS.
