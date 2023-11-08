Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

At the 37th National Games held at Goa Loveneet Sandotra won the silver medal in the ‘Pencak Silat’ category of the Martial Arts event. Loveneet, a resident of Aman Nagar here secured the medal with the help of the team coach Parminder Kumar and personal trainer Neeraj Sharma. Loveneet’s father Bhagwan Dass and mother Sheela Devi were honoured at an event here today.