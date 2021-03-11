Patiala: Law university becomes hotspot with 8 Covid cases in single day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

With eight fresh cases reported today, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law seems to have turned into a Covid hotspot. Until now, 15 positive cases of Covid have been reported at the university over the time span of past three days. The Health Department said they had conducted the Covid sampling at the university and around 250 samples were collected on Tuesday. Health officials said they were doing what they could. They had already declared a micro-containment zone at a block of the university, and further steps would be taken only after lab results of the fresh samples collected from the university.

Meanwhile, university students alleged that they were not being allowed to undergo Covid sampling at private labs by the Patiala Health Department. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said the students were not allowed to go out for private sampling because movement at the micro-containment zone was restricted to stop the spread of Covid.

Dist reports 9 fresh cases

The district today reported nine positive cases, including eight at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law. With the new cases, the active case count in the district after eight recoveries on Tuesday stands at 21.