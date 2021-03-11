Patiala: Law varsity VC is WSV secretary-general

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) Vice-Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai has been elected as secretary-general of the World Society of Victimology (WSV).

The decision was taken at the WSV meeting held during the 17th symposium in San Sebastian, Spain, on June 6.

Founded in 1979, the World Society of Victimology is an international association of dedicated professionals and practitioners engaged in the promotion of victimology and victim justice. The WSV has a consultative status with the United Nations.

Prof Bajpai is the first Indian to have been elected to this position in the association. He won the election by a big margin. He is also president of Indian Society of Victimology as well as a vice-president of Victim Support Asia.