Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 13

Under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a legal awareness programme was conducted by the District Legal Services Authority at Federal-Mogul Goetze Pvt Ltd here.

On this occasion, women employees were made aware by Manni Arora, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, about main provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Besides, the audience was guided by Mohit Kansal, retainer advocate, about the categories of persons entitled to free legal services under Section 12 of Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. These included a member of a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe; a victim of trafficking in human beings or beggar; a woman or a child; a victim of a mass disaster, ethnic violence, caste atrocity, flood, drought, earthquake; an industrial workman; a person in custody; a person with physical and mental disability; and a person whose annual income is not more than Rs 3 lakh.

The modes of legal services were highlighted.