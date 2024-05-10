Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Prachi, an employee at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), has secured her place in the Paris Olympic 4x400m relay team. The Principal Chief Administrative Officer of PLW, Pramod Kumar, said, “Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of her community.”

Prachi extended gratitude to the Sports Authority of India and the Athletics Federation of India for their assistance. She said their support included a month-long training in the Bahamas, which enabled the team to adapt to various skills for the upcoming challenge on the global stage.

Prachi gave credit to the PLW Sports Association for their encouragement and guidance in her journey to the Paris Olympics. Pramod Kumar congratulated her and said that she was a source of immense pride for the entire PLW community.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.