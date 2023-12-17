Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

In a momentous occasion at the ‘68th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ function held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) bagged the Best Production Unit Shield, jointly, with Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru.

The shield, a testament to PLW’s commitment to excellence, was presented by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PLW’s principal chief administrative officer Pramod Kumar and principal chief electrical engineer Ashish Mehrotra received the award on behalf of the unit. This recognition underscores the outstanding achievements of PLW.

