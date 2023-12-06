Patiala Locomotive Workshop cricket meet begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

Patiala Locomotive Workshop (PLW), Patiala, a distinguished unit of Indian Railways, inaugurated the 37th PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship 2022-23, featuring 16 over-a-side league matches.

Highlighting the significance of these matches, Pramod Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, Patiala, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised the goal of promoting fitness awareness among officers and employees.

In the riveting encounter today, Light Machine Motor Shop won the toss and elected to bat against Electrical Commissioning Shop and set a formidable target of 134 runs in 16 overs, losing only two wickets. In reply, ECS struggled against bowlers and were restricted to 86 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated 16 overs.

