Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

A person was killed while four others suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck from the rear on the Samana-Khanouri road late last night. The mishap took place near Paind village.

The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, who was driving the car. The police said the injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals. One of the injured car occupants had been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, owing to his critical condition.

The police said Jaspal’s post-mortem examination was conducted today and his body was handed over to his relatives.

The Patiala police claimed that the truck driver might have suddenly applied brakes. As a result, the car rammed into the truck from the rear.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members said the car driver couldn’t see the truck due to poor visibility. The police said they had registered a case against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

