Patiala man shines in golf tournament

Patiala, March 16
Patiala-based Dr Sukhdeep Singh Boparai was adjudged the winner of the Mercedes golf tournament, organised by Joshi Automobiles at the Panchkula Golf Club.
A number of players from North India had participated in the event. The winners will now participate in the national finals of the tournament, to be held in Pune.
