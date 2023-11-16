Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

The Civil Lines police have registered a case against six persons after they allegedly attacked a man and his son with a knife, killing the former on the spot. His son has been severely injured and admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Passey Road around midnight. Pritam Chand died on the spot while his son, Ajay, was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound.

The police said that the victim and the assailants are neighbours. “Last night, the two groups entered into a scuffle, which later turned bloody. As the suspects attacked Ajay, someone informed his father, who reached the spot and tried to pacify the suspects. However, they attacked him and Ajay with a knife. The knife injury on the thigh of the victim proved fatal and he died,” said the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 and 307 against the suspects. “We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the police.

