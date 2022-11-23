Patiala Mayor faces flak from Oppn over dera 'praise'

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 22

Mayor and local BJP leader Sanjeev Kumar Sharma has come under criticism from leaders of rival political parties after he was seen attending 'naam charcha' of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim via online mode. The move comes as the MC elections are round the corner.

Ram Rahim has been holding events while on parole in a rape and murder case.

A video of the event has gone viral on the social media in which the mayor, while talking to the dera chief, is heard showering praise.

“I thank the sangat on behalf of the people of Patiala. Thousands of dera followers donated blood and helped clean hospitals during the pandemic. We are thankful to you and the sangat. We will always stand by you in future, be it against drugs or pollution.”

Reacting to it, former Mayor and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Amarinder Singh Bazaz said, “He (the mayor) should not have attended the event. The way he showered praise on the sangat is wrong. He has made a blunder. Guru Granth Sahib is the Guru of everybody and he was praising the one who was accused of desecrating Guru Granth Sahib.”

When contacted, the mayor said, “The dera followers had donated blood and had helped in carrying out cleanliness work at Government Rajindra Hospital during the pandemic, so I attended the event to thank them for it. I had no other intention. The rival parties are making baseless allegations against me. I have the right to go anywhere I want. Even some journalists were present at the event.”

