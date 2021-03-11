Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 26

The Patiala Municipal Corporation has singled out various constructions carried out in form of encroachments and in violation of laws. It also decided to initiate action against such constructions.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, while holding a meeting with officials of respective branches of the Municipal Corporation at the Ambedkar hall, said all departments had been directed to fast-track their works.

He directed the ATPs of the building branch to initiate action against all illegal constructions carried out on nullahs in the city. Such encroachments on public land include illegal constructions at the Arya Samaj chowk, constructions being carried out adjacent to drains in Pratap Colony and Kesar Bagh, illegal constructions carried out in the Dhob Ghat area of Ragho Majra, encroachments near Gopal Sweets and other places.

Officials said other identified encroachments include illegal constructions near Qila Chowk, near Government Mohindra College and other places.

He said the corporation’s engineering branch had been directed to complete the works of traffic signals, create a traffic plan for the city, complete the project of installation of CCTV cameras and rendering plant for animal carcasses among others.

He also issued orders to the operations and management branch to carry out the cleaning process of various drains of the city and make use of lands of tubewells to avoid their misuse.

Officials said the Health Department had been directed to ensure proper segregation and lifting of garbage waste from the city and also to ensure that dairy waste was not dumped into drains.

The Mayor said pending works needed to be completed before the rainy season. “If there is waterlogging problem in any part of the city during the upcoming rainy season, officials concerned will be held responsible for it,” he said.