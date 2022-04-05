Patiala MC aims to better rankings in Swachh Survekshan-2022

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

In a bid to better the rankings in the Swachh Survekshan conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Patiala Municipal Corporation will hold a number of activities as part of the cleanliness drive from April 6 to 14 in the city. The city has failed to ensure 100 per cent segregation of waste at source, the timeline for completion of which came to an end on March 31.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma today said the activities were being started in view of the Swachh Survekshan 2022. The winner of the contest will be awarded. “The MC aims to plant 10,000 saplings. The process will start from April 6. Applicants from various schools, colleges and NGOs can participate in it. Similarly, a number of activities will be started on April 9, 11 and 14”, he said.

The Municipal Corporation has been divided into 60 wards with a total of 97,918 households, generates 135 metric ton of solid waste every day. As per the district environment plan, it was supposed to increase IEC activities to ensure 100 per cent waste segregation at source (generation point-commercial and residential points), but it is far behind due to the presence of a ‘waste collector mafia’. The timeline for completion of the action plan for segregation of waste at source came to an end on March 31.