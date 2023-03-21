Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

The Municipal Corporation has issued a chargesheet against two building inspectors of the department for allegedly having failed to act against illegal constructions across the city. While the Municipal Corporation has launched an enquiry and sought their responses, the step has again laid bare the corporation’s failure to act against building violations despite repeated reports and complaints from residents.

Response sought from both We have issued a chargesheet to two inspectors at the building branch of the Municipal Corporation. They have been directed to submit a response over charges framed against them for their failure to act against building violations. Aaditya Uppal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner

Importantly, the alleged nexus of Municipal Corporation insiders and the building mafia continues despite obvious and flagrant violation of the sanctioned plans in construction of scores of buildings. Chandigarh Tribune had recently reported a number of such constructions on Bhupindra Road and other places.

The matter had even landed in the vigilance net last year after the residents had filed several complaints against building violations and illegal development of colonies across the city.

During his visit to the city, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also announced a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets of the then Mayor and other municipal leaders and allocation of Municipal Corporation funds.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have issued a chargesheet to two inspectors at the building branch of the Municipal Corporation. They have been directed to submit a response over charges framed against them for their failure to act against building violations.” He, however, did not disclose the names of the officers.

City residents said the action related to building violations was much warranted. “Scores of buildings violating the sanctioned construction plans have been constructed in the city in the past few years. The state government should conduct a probe into the disproportionate assets of officials directly associated with the department,” a resident said.