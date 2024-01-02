Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 1

The Patiala Municipal Corporation was able to collect Rs 21.53 crore of the total property tax by December 31, 2023. Out of this, the civic body collected Rs 6 crore in December, while Rs 53 lakh was collected on the last day of the year.

In the financial year 2022–23, the civic body was able to collect Rs 22 crore by March 31. Babandeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, Patiala MC, said that the deadline for filing property tax, without penalty or interest (under the OTS scheme), for the financial years 2013–14 to 2023–24 was extended until December 31. He added that from January 1 onwards, the scheme has ended, and from now on, the property tax will be collected along with the penalty from the residents until March 31.