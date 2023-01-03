Patiala MC collects Rs 32 lakh in property tax in last two days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

The Municipal Corporation collected Rs 19 lakh as property tax from residents on the last day of the year. The wing has collected Rs 17.60 crore property tax so far.

An official said, “The corporation collected Rs 19 lakh on the last day of the year, and a total of Rs 32 lakh in the last two days. The MC’s target for the fiscal year was Rs 15 crore, but the MC managed to collect Rs 17.60 crore.”

Officials said those who failed to pay the tax by December 31 will have to do so with a 10 per cent penalty on dues by March 31.