Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Several development works also on agenda

Kolan Wala Toba land acquisition is set to rock MC meet. - File photo

Patiala, August 16

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to discuss a number of projects for the city’s developments during a meeting of the MC General House to be held tomorrow. However, councillors of the opposition parties, including Krishan Chand Budhu, have already raised questions over a number of agenda items.

Budhu, AAP councillor from ward number 44, said the MC should not confirm the proceedings of the previous General House meeting held on April 5 as mentioned in the agenda-1 of tomorrow’s meeting, as a complaint over illegal acquisition of land of Kolan Wala Toba was pending with the state vigilance department. He alleged that the MC wanted to convert and develop the land of the pond as part of the town planning scheme by going against the state laws.

He added, “Secondly, the MC should not carry out the work of recarpeting roads in the city as a private company has already been allocated the work of installation of a water supply pipeline and it will have to dig up roads for laying the pipelines.”

He said he had drafted a letter on contentious matters and would submit it with the MC Commissioner’s office tomorrow.

Some Congress councillors said they would also meet the Commissioner over matters listed on the agenda.

Among other projects, the MC will discuss development of street vending sites at a cost of Rs 22.13 lakh, a tender for which will be allotted after the meeting tomorrow.

The House will also discuss construction of new compost pits at a cost of Rs 94 lakh for management of wet waste at material recovery facilities (MRF). The corporation has six MRF centres where the waste generated in the city is segregated and managed. The MC has already allocated a tender for part of the work worth Rs 48.35 lakh, while another tender for Rs 45 lakh is yet to be allocated.

The MC General House will also discuss incurring an expenditure of Rs 12.16 lakh annually on providing internet connectivity for proper functioning of CCTV cameras being installed across the city at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore, conversion of its auditorium to assembly hall at an estimated cost of Rs 1.38 crore and spending Rs 61.06 lakh on diesel and petrol to run its fogging machines for mosquitoes.

