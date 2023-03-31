Patiala MC issues orders to purchase anti-smog gun to clean city air

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

Ahead of the rabi harvesting season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued orders for the purchase of an anti-smog gun worth Rs 40 lakh to clean the city air. The funds for its purchase were received through the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) under the National Clean Air Programme.

The air quality in the city had worsened after incidents of stubble-burning and bursting of firecrackers.

An MC official said the equipment will be bought in view of the rising pollution levels. “The anti-smog gun will be used to clean the city air, whereas the roads will be cleaned with the help of sweeping machines,” the official said.

Another official said, “The financial bid for the purpose was opened in November. The purchase order has been issued and the equipment will be bought at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.”

The official said, "The equipment, including anti-smog gun and water tanker, will be vehicle-mounted. The water from the tanker will be sprayed into the air to bring down the dust particles. The machine has a capacity of reaching nearly 35-40 feet in the air and can rotate 360 degrees.”

As the wheat harvesting season is set to begin, the machine will be useful in tackling pollution levels in case the harvesting is followed by stubble-burning, the official added.

“The machine can be used by the MC Horticulture Department for cleaning trees of dust during off-season and also by the Fire Department," he said.