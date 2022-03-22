Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

The Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) is likely to miss the deadline related to segregation of waste at the source. The deadline for completion of the action plan is March 31.

The MC has 60 wards (97,918 households), which generate 135 metric tonne of solid waste everyday.

As per district environment plan, the was supposed to ensure 100 per cent waste segregation at source (generation point-commercial and residential), but it’s far behind due to the presence of “waste collector mafia”.

Officials said they made enough efforts to ensure 100 per cent collection and segregation of waste in the city.

Dr Jasveer Kaur, Health Officer, Patiala MC, said, The problem still persists. There are around 15 to 20 informal waste pickers in all the 60 wards who fail to follow the guidelines set by the municipal corporation. There is presence of waste-picker mafia, which creates hurdle in proper implementation of the plan.”

She said the MC has decided to streamline waste collection activity. “We are providing them various items for collecting waste. We will also make sure they are paid through the contractor to streamline the process.”

She said while waste pickers of the contractor, Hari Bhari recyclables, dump trash at MRF centres, but some informal waste pickers dump waste at a dumping ground in Sanouri Adda. She said, “We are trying to identify those involved in this act.”