Patiala MC partially razes 4 under-construction buildings in violation of laws

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

A day after the local government department of Punjab issued instructions to municipal corporations and councils on taking action against illegal constructions and others, Municipal Corporation, Patiala on Wednesday partially razed four under-construction buildings that were in violation of Municipal laws.

The early morning action was followed by protest by some residents over demolition of a temple.

The partially razed buildings included: two near the Mohindra College, one on the lower Mall Road and one near Mata Kaushalya hospital. All the four buildings were under-construction and were in violation of the Building Construction laws.

An official of the MC pointed out that public land adjacent to the Mata Kaushalya hospital had been encroached upon and photographs of various deities were installed there to give it a look of a temple.

Construction had recently been restarted on two buildings near the Mohindra College.

"Our officials had sealed these buildings in the past but the owners had restarted construction on them without requisite permissions. Also, both the buildings had been constructed adjacent to a nullah where construction is barred as per high court orders and the MC does not issue construction plans", the MC official said.