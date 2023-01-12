Patiala MC purchases crushers to manage construction waste

Patiala, January 11
The Municipal Corporation has purchased crushing machines to manage and reuse construction and demolition waste generated in the city.
The corporation, which otherwise lacks data regarding construction waste generated on a daily basis, aims to turn the waste into powder and reuse it for carpeting of roads, manufacturing tiles and other works.
Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the crusher machines were purchased at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. “The MC will collect the construction and demolition waste from various locations in the city and will crush it and turn it into powder. The same will then be processed to manufacture tiles and other material,” he said.
The corporation will install a plant for the purpose.
An MC official said, “The city generates tons of construction and demolition waste and same can be found lying on the Sirhind road and other places. The MC will collect the waste and reuse it.”
