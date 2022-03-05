Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 4

The Patiala Municipal Corporation is not initiating action against its inspectors and ATPs responsible for illegal constructions in their areas. Instead, the MC is only sealing under-construction and other commercial buildings in the city. It sealed 23 buildings on Thursday and 11 on Wednesday. Former mayors and councillors had feared the involvement of city politicians and the administration in the matter.

Corporation Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the MC had started a drive to act against all illegal constructions that had been carried out in violation of the Municipal Building bylaws. He said it was not exactly known when the respective buildings were constructed but said, “Largely, these constructions were carried out during the Assembly election period.”

He said majority of the buildings were commercial in nature and owners constructed the buildings in violation of the approved plans. Presently, the under-construction buildings are also not being demolished, he said.

Asked what action the MC was initiating against the municipal inspectors, who are entrusted with overseeing the violations, which led to financial loss to the MC, he said no such action was being initiated. “We have not started any inquiry as no complaint has been received for their involvement”, he said.

The Tribune had raised the matter of illegal constructions in the state a few days ago. Such constructions were carried out on the Bhupindra road, behind Officers Colony, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh and other places in the city.

Former city Mayor Amarinder Singh Bazaz said corrupt practices were being adopted in building branch of the MC. “Many buildings have been approved as residential, but constructed as commercial projects. Political bosses and senior officials are behind these constructions,” he alleged.

Former councillor Harinderpal Singh Tohra said, “There is political involvement in this activity. All violations in building construction should be treated at par. Poor are being harassed while the rich are given a pass.”

Commissioner moves file for collection of security amount from violators.

MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said he had sent the file to the Mayor for approval. He said, “I have moved a file with a proposal that in case of illegal construction and subsequent sealing of the building, the MC will collect a certain security amount from the violator and give him requisite time to alter it as per passed plan. Our inspectors will check the premises. The security amount will be forfeited if he fails to carry out the alterations. The proposal is awaiting the Mayor’s approval.” We have seen that various alterations, despite submission of an undertaking by the violator in the past have not been carried out. The collection of security amount will put the burden of carrying out necessary alterations on the shoulders of the violator, he said.