Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

Leaking sewer lines at Chhoti Baradari have escaped MC officials’ attention, while sewage collected on the road is giving a tough time to local residents.

The residents said the area had been witnessing this problem for years.

The gutters near a hospital and an eatery behind the Phul cinema overflowed daily. The sewage flowed on to the road leading to the Beant Singh complex. Water accumulated on the roadside is not cleared for days.

Office-goers of the area said, “The sewage gets collected on the road daily. Let alone stand here, people can’t cross the area. Vehicles splash dirty water on to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.”

Residents said they had raised the matter with the MC repeatedly. The Chhoti Baradari Association had written to the MC time and again, but to no avail, they added.

The area adjacent to a hotel behind the Beant Singh Complex is worst-affected. “At times, there is ankle-deep sewage on road due to the blockage of sewer lines. But the MC officials have failed to pay heed to the problem.”