Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 16

The Municipal Corporation will hold a meeting of the General House on Thursday to discuss a number of matters concerning the city’s development and other civil works.

The MC House will discuss matters including maintenance work of overhead water storage reservoir in Puda Enclave-II and Phulkiyan Enclave worth Rs 1.61 crore, civil works related to canal water supply project, hiring of a number of workers and declaring Patiala “water plus” and a “three-star garbage-free” city under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The House will also discuss about providing facilities of intercom on office premises.

This is being seen as the last General House meeting of the elected members of the Municipal Corporation as the term of its elected councillors is set to end on January 22.