Patiala MC’s building branch exceeds target tax collection

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

The Building Branch of the Patiala Municipal Corporation managed to exceed the target tax collection for building application and regularisation fees in the current financial year.

While some branches are expected to reach the target collection amount by March-end, a number of its branches are expected to fall short of the same.

Building application, regularisation fee

The Patiala Municipal Corporation is set to discuss the Budget on March 28. As per the agenda released by the corporation on Thursday, its Building Branch has crossed the yearly target collection of tax amount by Rs1 crore.

ATP Manoj Kumar said the corporation expected its income from the branch to be Rs10 crore. However, the branch managed to collect Rs11.04 crore from building application and regularisation fees.

The MC is expected to reach the target collection from municipal fund, electricity and municipal tax head, additional excise duty head, advertisement tax and licence fees by March-end.

Meanwhile, it hoped to collect Rs3 lakh from parking fees during the current fiscal year, but expects to reach only Rs2 lakh by the month-end. Similarly, its Property Tax Department managed to collect Rs10.41 crore (56.28 per cent) of the Rs18 crore target by the end of December 2021. It expects to reach a collection of Rs16.75 crore by the month end.

It said: “The MC expected to collect Rs12.50 crore as water supply and sewerage charges, but it is expected to fall short of the target amount due to the state government’s policy for one-time settlement of water and sewerage arrears.” The civic body expects to collect Rs8 crore as water supply and sewerage charges by March-end.

Against its target to collect Rs8 lakh from street vendors, it expects to reach only Rs6.22 lakh by the month-end.

The MC also collected Rs3.37 crore from rent, lease and transfer of property rights against the target collection of Rs115 crore. It said it collected Rs209 crore as part of the policy for transferring property rights for shops to possession holders, while the collection from rent touched Rs90 lakh.