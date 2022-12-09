Patiala MC’s Fire Department holds mock drill

Patiala, December 8
The Fire Department of the Municipal Corporation today carried out a mock drill at a school to educate the students, faculty members and other employees regarding fire safety measures. The drill was carried out at Guru Tegh Bahadur Senior Secondary School, Tripuri.
