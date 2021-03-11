Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala, August 10
The Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) will send its teams to each ward under the ‘Mera Shehar Mera Maan’ drive of the state Local Government Department to resolve problems being faced by residents. The drive has been launched by the department to mark 75 years of Independence.
The team members will visit areas in the city on a weekly basis and take up issues related to civic amenities such as construction and repair of roads, cleanliness, water and sewerage problems and street lights.
“The teams will find solutions to the problems being faced by residents. First such drive in the city will be conducted this Friday,” an MC official said. The first meeting to plan the drive would be held at the MC office tomorrow, he added.
The MC is under scrutiny on the supply of drinking water and cleanliness in the city. Recently water samples collected from New Mohindra Colony here failed the water quality test. As a result, the district Health Department directed the civic body to take corrective measures.
On the cleanliness front, the MC is carrying out a pilot project in six wards of the city to implement collection of segregated garbage and its disposal. Officials said the drive would soon be extended to the remaining wards.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the ‘Mera Shehar Mera Maan’ drive would be in addition to the ongoing projects and campaigns of the civic body.
Drive kicks off tomorrow
Civic bodies in the states have been told to constitute teams that will visit all wards of their respective cities on a weekly basis. The teams will find solutions to the problems being faced by residents. First such drive in Patiala will be conducted on Friday. — An MC official
