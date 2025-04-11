DT
Patiala Media Club team elected unopposed

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:09 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Parmeet Singh of a vernacular daily was today unanimously elected president of the Patiala Media Club—a club with maximum working journalists from the Patiala print media.

Announcing the results of the elections, returning officer (RO) Ujagar Singh, assistant ROs Kuljit Singh and Manjit Singh Chahal disclosed that all officer-bearers were elected unopposed.

An experienced journalist from the vernacular print media, Parmeet Singh is also one of the founding members of the club.

Punjabi daily scribe Khushveer Singh Toor is the general secretary, Kulvir Singh Dhaliwal is treasurer, Dharminder Singh Sidhu is senior vice president, Jagtar Singh and Suresh Karma are vice presidents, Gurwinder Singh Aulakh is secretary while Jatinder Grover, Anu Albert, Kamal Dua and Prem Verma are joint secretaries. Rana Rakhra is the press secretary.

