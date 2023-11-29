Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 28

Ajitpal Singh Kohli, a legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party here, raised the issue of the old bus stand in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today.

Although Kohli praised the government for the work on the new bus stand in Patiala, he said that areas around the old bus stand, such as shops, hotels, street vendors and other businesses, need immediate attention. He urged the government to take steps to improve the situation for the people who are adversely affected by the shifting of the old bus stand.

He added that steps should be taken to provide employment opportunities to the people affected by the relocation. Kohli said that people now need to spend more to just to reach the new bus stand, which creates an additional financial burden on them. This has made bus commutes more expensive for commuters, he said.

The AAP has been on the receiving end ever since the bus stand was shifted. The opposition has condemned the government for this move and has said that it was not well thought out before being implemented. CM Bhagwant Mann assured that a resolution to the problem would be expedited.

