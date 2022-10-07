Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS

Patiala, October 6
The third edition of Model United Nations Conference (MUN)-2022 kick-started today at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of Yadavindra Public School here.
The ceremony witnessed around 500 attendees. The three-day conference is being held jointly with the Aitchison Yadavindra Old Students Association. The conference was inaugurated by the Deputy British High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett. The event will involve participation by over 350 student delegates from 30 schools from across the country.
The theme of the conference is ‘Tamso Maa Jyotirgamay’ – From Darkness to Light.
The conference will have 10 committees where delegates will debate various international agendas to develop and enhance their diplomatic abilities on the lines of the United Nations.
YPS Director Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma addressed the gathering and welcomed the guests. The closing ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 8.
