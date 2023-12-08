Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train

Patiala, December 7
Preneet Kaur, Member of Parliament, raised the issue of cancellation of Ambala-Sriganganagar Intercity Express in the Lok Sabha today.
Speaking during the hearing of Matters of Urgent Public Importance in the Lok Sabha today, the Patiala MP said, “Speaker sir through you, I would like to bring to the attention of the Railway Ministry that the authorities of Northern Railway have withdrawn train no. 14525/14526, The Ambala-Sriganganagar Intercity Express, on account of foggy weather for three months, without taking into consideration that it is essential to working people of North India who travel daily to reach their jobs in other cities.”
She added, “Around 1,000 people from Patiala Parliament constituency alone travel daily in these trains as it is the only mail train that runs from Ambala Cantt to Sriganganagar from morning till late evening. I urge the Railway Minister to look into this matter and restart the train at the earliest.”
