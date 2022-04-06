Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC) during a meeting of the General House on Tuesday decided to increase its jurisdiction and include various colonies and areas of Patiala under its ambit. The decisions will be sent to the Local Government Department for approval.

The meeting of the General house on Tuesday continued for over one hour in which four committees were formed to take decisions in relation to various matters.

The MC house formed four committees to look into various matters of importance. The committees include, a park maintenance committee, a committee to look into road re-carpeting and other works carried out by Improvement Trust in 26 wards of Patiala rural, another to discuss and carry-out allocated pending works by Improvement Trust in its 26 wards with the Deputy Commissioner. A fourth committee was formed to decide upon the security amount to be collected from owners of private commercial buildings involving violation of building construction norms.

Mayor Bittu said “The areas on Bhadson Road, Urban Estate area and various others will be brought under the MC’s ambit after the approval. We will prepare a report on this within a month, which will be discussed in the next meeting of the General House.”

Officials responsible for any lapse to face action

On the matter of alleged lapses in re-carpeting of roads raised by a councillor, the House said it will initiate stern action against officers of the Improvement Trust who will be found responsible for lapses in re-carpeting and other works of the MC. The councillor had pointed out that few roads in his ward had been re-carpeted without installation of water and sewer pipes. The MC then decided to form a committee of three members to probe and take action in relation to the lapses.

The General House also decided to overrule the note of the former MC Commissioner to cancel three works of re-carpeting of roads worth about Rs 12 crore that were allocated in three clusters. AAP councillors had complained to the commissioner that the works were allocated in clusters at high rates. MC Commissioner later noted that though the tenders had already been allocated, they should be cancelled and in their place small tenders be issued. Opposing the note, the General House said the works were of importance and should be carried out as they were formerly allocated.

Residential plans on small chunks of land

The General House also decided to pass residential construction plans on lands measuring 20 and 25 square yards and others. A councillor raised the matter of problems being faced by residents, as residential construction plans on small plots can’t be passed by the MC. Mayor Bittu said, “The House has decided to form a committee to look into the matter and decide modalities for the same, which will be discussed in the next House meeting and sent to the state government for approval.”

Jobs to be regularised

The MC also decided to regularise jobs of various data entry operators. They said over two years old outsourced workers will be hired on contractual basis while those on contract will be hired as regular employees. It also decided to hire over 500 cleanliness workers.

22 councillors attend meeting

The General House meeting was attended by 22 councillors out of 60 councillors and 3 MLAs. Over 10 Cong party associated councillors led by Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi boycotted the meeting claiming it was against the bylaws of the Local Government Department. They said the House required attendance of 50 per cent of total members to successfully hold a meeting, while Mayor Bittu claimed only one-third members were required, which were present.