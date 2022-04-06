Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Areas on Bhadson Road, Urban Estate will be brought under civic body’s ambit

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu during the General House meeting of the MC in Patiala on Tuesday. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC) during a meeting of the General House on Tuesday decided to increase its jurisdiction and include various colonies and areas of Patiala under its ambit. The decisions will be sent to the Local Government Department for approval.

The meeting of the General house on Tuesday continued for over one hour in which four committees were formed to take decisions in relation to various matters.

The MC house formed four committees to look into various matters of importance. The committees include, a park maintenance committee, a committee to look into road re-carpeting and other works carried out by Improvement Trust in 26 wards of Patiala rural, another to discuss and carry-out allocated pending works by Improvement Trust in its 26 wards with the Deputy Commissioner. A fourth committee was formed to decide upon the security amount to be collected from owners of private commercial buildings involving violation of building construction norms.

Mayor Bittu said “The areas on Bhadson Road, Urban Estate area and various others will be brought under the MC’s ambit after the approval. We will prepare a report on this within a month, which will be discussed in the next meeting of the General House.”

Officials responsible for any lapse to face action

On the matter of alleged lapses in re-carpeting of roads raised by a councillor, the House said it will initiate stern action against officers of the Improvement Trust who will be found responsible for lapses in re-carpeting and other works of the MC. The councillor had pointed out that few roads in his ward had been re-carpeted without installation of water and sewer pipes. The MC then decided to form a committee of three members to probe and take action in relation to the lapses.

The General House also decided to overrule the note of the former MC Commissioner to cancel three works of re-carpeting of roads worth about Rs 12 crore that were allocated in three clusters. AAP councillors had complained to the commissioner that the works were allocated in clusters at high rates. MC Commissioner later noted that though the tenders had already been allocated, they should be cancelled and in their place small tenders be issued. Opposing the note, the General House said the works were of importance and should be carried out as they were formerly allocated.

Residential plans on small chunks of land

The General House also decided to pass residential construction plans on lands measuring 20 and 25 square yards and others. A councillor raised the matter of problems being faced by residents, as residential construction plans on small plots can’t be passed by the MC. Mayor Bittu said, “The House has decided to form a committee to look into the matter and decide modalities for the same, which will be discussed in the next House meeting and sent to the state government for approval.”

Jobs to be regularised

The MC also decided to regularise jobs of various data entry operators. They said over two years old outsourced workers will be hired on contractual basis while those on contract will be hired as regular employees. It also decided to hire over 500 cleanliness workers.

22 councillors attend meeting

The General House meeting was attended by 22 councillors out of 60 councillors and 3 MLAs. Over 10 Cong party associated councillors led by Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi boycotted the meeting claiming it was against the bylaws of the Local Government Department. They said the House required attendance of 50 per cent of total members to successfully hold a meeting, while Mayor Bittu claimed only one-third members were required, which were present.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

2
Haryana

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

3
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi breaks silence on second marriage, plans to tie knot on April 20

4
Nation

Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

5
Trending

From depression to split with Honey Singh, rapper Badshah opens up on his struggles on Shilpa Shetty's chat show

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

7
Entertainment

Alia-Ranbir to tie the knot mid-April, know who's invited to Ranbir's bachelor party

8
Delhi

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

9
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

10
Nation

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

'When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prev...

Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Ukrainian President questioned the value of the 15-member UN...

1-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

Daylong special session held amid political row sparked by P...

India welcomes Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report

Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC

India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

Pak PM accuses Opposition of conspiring against his govt at ...

Cities

View All

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

AAP protests water tariff hike in Chandigarh

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

ED attaches assets of family, firms linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

From June 1, Delhiites can charge their electric vehicles free of cost in noon

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

No need to open meat shops as ‘most people’ don’t consume non-veg food during Navratra: South Delhi Mayor

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab