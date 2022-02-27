Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 26

The Municipal Corporation will soon notify registration charges and penalty on various violations under the Punjab Municipal (Registration, proper control of stray animals and compensation to the victim of animal attack) Bylaws, 2020. Officials said the charges were decided and passed by the office of the Municipal Commissioner, the file is now awaiting approval of the general house meeting of the MC.

The Department of Local Government had notified the laws for proper registration, control of animals, penalising violators and compensating the victims of animal attacks in October 2020. While the department decided to set the compensation amount in case of animal attack at Rs 1 lakh in case of death of an individual and proportionate to percentage of disability caused as certified by the Civil Surgeon. The Urban Local Body (ULB) concerned was authorised to decide the registration amount and penalty in any case to be charged from the owner of an animal.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said, “They have prepared a list of rates, which have been passed by the office of the Commissioner.” We looked at the rates decided by the ULBs in Mohali and Ludhiana, an official said. The matter has been delayed due to the imposition of model code of conduct in the state, they pointed out.

They said the work was also affected after a rift appeared between the Municipal Councillors in October-November 2021.

Officials said the MC would implement one-time registration charges for cattle, annual renewal fee for registration of animals, penalty for failure to renew the registration, impounding of animals fee, penalty for failure to keep dangerous animals under control and other charges. “The matter has been passed by the Corporation Commissioner. The file has been sent to the Mayor for clearance in the general house meeting of the MC, ” Municipal Health Officer Jasveer Kaur said.

The MC will also charge for inspecting animal register available at its office.