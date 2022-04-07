Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

The Municipal Corporation’s attempt to collect security deposit from owners of buildings constructed in violation of norms hit a roadblock after councillors protested against the proposal during the MC General House meeting held on Tuesday. The proposal was left pending after the councillors’ protest which insiders said contrary to the House’s decision might not be presented in the next meeting.

The Municipal Corporation during the General house meeting said a number of buildings in the city were constructed in violation of the building construction norms. The buildings are then sealed by officials of the MC but the owners continue with the violations despite submission of requisite fees for de-sealing of the buildings along with an undertaking to rectify the violation. To put a check on this, it said a proposal was presented to collect security amount from the violators. The amount could be returned to them within six months of rectification of the violation, else forfeited along with initiation of legal proceedings in case the violators fail to rectify the faulty construction. It said such a collection would force the violators to rectify the construction in a time-bound manner.

A few councillors present during the meeting protested against the proposal stating that businesses in the city were already affected by Covid-19. Vijay Kumar Kuka, councillor, Ward No. 54, said, the security amount proposed to be collected from violators was much higher. He said as per the proposal, the MC aimed to collect 10 per cent of area collector rate from owners of small properties (up to 50 square yard), 15 per cent of collector rate from mid size properties (up to 150 square yard) and 20 per cent of the collector rate from properties of size above 150 square yards. He said, “This will result in collection of an exponential amount of funds from the violators as the collector rates in areas adjoining Bhupindra Road and nearby areas are quite high.” He said the MC should reduce the security amount.

Commissioner Keshav Hingonia pointed out that all past violations in building construction had not been rectified and said, “Without collection of returnable security amount, the sealing and de-sealing process is rendered useless.”

Nevertheless, the MC House then decided to postpone the proposal till the next meeting of the General House.

Officials in the corporation requesting anonymity said, “The initiative to collect security amounts from violators was a positive step but has been mooted. Once postponed, it might not be presented in the next meeting”, they said.

The Patiala Municipal Corporation in March had razed and sealed a number of buildings constructed in violation of building construction norms.