Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 9

The Government Medical College, Patiala, administration has taken a serious note of students roaming around and sitting in groups of two and more on the campus during late evening and night hours after having marked presence at the campus library.

It’s moral policing Some students sit and discuss ideas, research subjects, etc. The college administration should keep misbehaviour by students in check. It shouldn’t engage in moral policing. Fourth-year MBBS student What notice says Students make entry in library register and sit in groups in parking, swimming pool, canteen and ground till closure of library. They must refrain from practice or action will be taken. Notice by Director-Principal

The college administration has warned students against sitting in groups around the canteen, anatomy department or swimming pool. This, however, has not gone down well with students, who have called it a “regressive” step amounting to “moral policing”.

A notice issued by college director principal Dr Rajan Singla reads: “Students of various courses make an entry in the library register and sit in groups at the parking of department of anatomy, swimming pool, canteen and ground till the time of closure of the library. The students are directed to refrain from such practice. Action will be taken against those found repeating the same. Their parents will also be informed.”

Reacting to the notice, college students said it smacked of moral policing. “We are adults, budding doctors and understand the pros and cons of our actions. The college administration should not try to moral police us,” said a student.

Another student said they should be provided an environment where they could study and learn freely. “Some students sit and discuss ideas, research subjects, etc. The administration should keep misbehaviour by students in check. It shouldn’t engage in moral policing,” a fourth-year MBBS student said.

GMC Director Principal Dr Rajan Singla said: “The students make entries in the campus library register, but sit outside in groups of two and three. We have only issued a warning, and will appoint teachers on duties to prevent it in case students fail to refrain from the activity.”

He said the college administration would not allow girls and boys to hang around on the campus during late evening and night hours. “We treat all girls as our daughters,” he added.