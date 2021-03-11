'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 9

The distinct subvariants of Omicron—designated as BA.2 and BA.3 — were the predominant cause of the Covid outbreak at the Rajiv Gandhi National University for Law (RGNUL). The genome sequencing report of the Covid positive cases, conducted at Government Medical College (GMC) Patiala lab, revealed that all the 65 samples, sent for genome sequencing turned out to be sublineages of Omicron variant.

Of 65, only one sample turned out BA.3, and rest were of sublineage BA. 2. However, if the new variants are more contagious or dangerous than their predecessors are yet to be known, say the experts. Notably, the university had reported around 127 positive cases of Covid, last week.

In the face of genome sequencing report of Covid cases at the university, officials of the district Health Department said there was no reason for residents to worry. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “There was not much significant variation in the symptoms of the sublineages of Omicron. Majority of the positive students are asymptomatic while only few exhibited symptoms which are similar to the dominant sublineage-variant of the Omicron.”

He said no fresh case of Covid had been reported at the university.

Meanwhile, the district reported four new cases of Covid today, taking the active case count to 130, while nine persons were recovered today.