Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 11

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Jarnail Singh, Panchayat Secretary, Haraiau Khurd, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The suspect was arrested on a complaint filed by Ajaib Singh of the same village.

Ajaib Singh had complained that the Panchayat Secretary was demanding Rs 6,000 more in lieu of providing him with some record pertaining to development works executed in his village by the Gram Panchayat, under the RTI Act. The complainant alleged the suspect had earlier taken Rs 4,000 for giving the former the copies of the record.

A team of the VB, Patiala range, laid a trap and caught the suspect red-handed.

“A case under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Patiala and further investigation was on,” said officials.