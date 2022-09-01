Patiala: Participants dwell on telecom service consumers' awareness

Patiala, August 31
The Patiala Consumer and Telephone Subscribers Forum in coordination with Senior Citizens Welfare Society, Urban Estate, organised a consumer outreach programme of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), region office, Jaipur, at PUDA, Phase I, here today.
During the programme Manish Lodha, Joint Adviser, TRAI, Jaipur, elaborated on consumer awareness initiative of the regulatory authority while Sukhbir Singh, Director, Department of Telecommunication, Punjab, talked on misconception of the EMF radiation through mobile towers.
Representatives of Jio, VodafoneIdea, Airtel and BSNL interacted with participants present on the occasion and asked them to get in touch with them in case of complaint and grievances related to mobile phone services or billing.
HS Arora, president of the forum, briefed about their NGO, which was working for consumers and subscribers.
Shyam Sunder Chandak, adviser, appreciated team of the Patiala Consumer and Telephone Subscribers Forum for making efforts to create awareness among subscribers of mobile phone services.
