Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Chandigarh, May 27
In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police have averted two crimes with the arrest of two members, named Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi, of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rajpura.
In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police averts two crimes with the arrest of two operatives (Harjinder Singh @ Laadi & Subir Singh @ Subi) of Lawrance Bishnoi Gang from Rajpura— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 27, 2024
Laadi was one of the shooters involved in the murder of Meet Bouncer at Panchkula in 2017 and was out… pic.twitter.com/h4xijYPeWd
According to a social media post shared by Director-General of Police on X, three pistols along with 15 live cartridges and a car have been recovered from the operatives.
They were assigned to carry two target killings in retaliation to a recent murder of their gang member by a rival gang at Kharar.
Laadi was one of the shooters involved in the murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula in 2017. He was out on bail since September 2020.
The arrested operatives were handled by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, an aide of absconding terrorist Goldy Brar. Goldy Dhillon was involved in the firing incident at Sector 5 in Chandigarh in January 2024.
