Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

The police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a tailor from Ghanaur who was found dead on October 29. The police said they had arrested the suspects, including the wife of the victim, who is suspected of plotting the murder of Lacchman Singh.

According to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh, the victim, Lacchman of Salempur Sekhan village was asleep in his house when an unidentified person barged into his room and attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

The police said investigations revealed that the victim’s wife Paramjit Kaur was allegedly having an affair with 37-year-old Gulzar Singh. “Gulzar was known to the victim and he along with Paramjit Kaur plotted the conspiracy to the crime. On the night of the murder Gulzar attacked the victim with a sickle,” added the cops.

The police said they had arrested the two suspects and further investigation into the case was going on.

Victim was killed in his sleep