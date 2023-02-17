 Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition : The Tribune India

Were wanted in numerous cases registered in Patiala, Ropar, and Haryana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

Patiala police have nabbed two associates of gangster SK Kharour and recovered pistols and ammunition from their possession. SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said the police party received inside information about the two ‘hardcore criminals’ and nabbed them from Patiala-Devigarh road here.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi of Sanour and Amritpal Singh alias Amrit of Ranbirpura village of Passiana in Patiala.

SSP Sharma said the two are hardcore criminals and were wanted in numerous cases registered in Patiala, Ropar, and Haryana. In fact, one of the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is accused in over 11- 12 cases of murder and attempted murder and others. He was sentenced by a court in another case and has also been a proclaimed offender. He is accused in the murder case of a Deepak Mattu who was murdered with sharp-edged weapons on January 31 here, and another murder of a Deepak Kumar at Urban Estate here in March 2022.

Sharma said Patiala police received insider information that the two were carrying illegal weapons and ammunition. “The police party led by SP City Muhammad Sarfaraz Alam, SP investigation Harbir Singh Atwal, detective Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa and CIA incharge inspector Shaminder Singh nabbed them from Sanour on the Patiala-Devigarh road and recovered two pistols, ammunition and a motorcycle they were commuting on,” he said.

He said the police will investigate where they procured the pistols from.

The police have registered a case against the two under various sections of the Arms Act.

