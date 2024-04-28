Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

The Government Bikram College of Commerce celebrated its annual prize distribution function at the college campus today. Deputy Director at the Punjab Directorate of Higher Education, Prof Ashwani Bhalla, was the chief guest at the event, and Prof Harjinder Singh, Deputy Director at the Punjab Directorate of Higher Education, was the guest of honour.

The college principal, Prof Kusum Lata, welcomed the guests and presented the annual report showcasing the achievements of the college in the academic session 2023-24. Harleen Kaur of BCom-III bagged first place, Antra topped BCA-III, and Chahat Goyal secured third place in BCom-III, respectively, at Punjabi University, Patiala. The college prospectus for the session 2024–25 was also released on the day.

