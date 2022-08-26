Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 25

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) employees and pensioners today held a protest march outside the city bus stand over delay in disbursal of salaries, pensions, pending arrears, etc. Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener, PRTC Workers’ Union, said the workers had not received their salaries and pensions in time since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

“The employees and workers are forced to hold protests every month as the department has even failed to release payments of medical bills, overtime, travel allowance, etc. On the other hand, the state government has failed to provide Rs 250 crore to the PRTC for its free-travel service provided to women. As such, the PRTC is running into financial crises, which is being faced by its employees”, Dhaliwal said.

The employees said a number of their other demands are also pending, including preparation of a policy for regularisation of jobs, and providing pension benefits to various employees. They said the PRTC had also failed to put a check on private bus mafia. The protesters said they would hold a demonstration outside the District Administrative Complex on September 16 if their demands were not accepted.