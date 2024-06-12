Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala, June 11
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Tuesday claimed to have arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Nirmal Singh, posted at a police station in Dhanola, Barnala, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. A VB spokesperson for the state said the suspect has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Kumar. He said the complainant had approached the VB and informed them that a police case was registered at the Dhanola police station against his cousin, and the said ASI allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe; otherwise, he would also be booked in the case.
The spokesperson said after preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap, and ASI Nirmal Singh was arrested red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Patiala Range. The spokesperson said the suspect would be produced in the competent court and further investigation into this case is in progress.
