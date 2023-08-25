Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 25

Punjabi University campus witness ruckus on Friday after a meeting between the varsity administration and students over alleged wrong marking of answer sheets of recent semester exams. The students have been holding protests on the campus demanding rechecking of all answer sheets.

The protesters include students of Government Mohindra College and those from the University campus.

Earlier this month, the students had gathered on the campus and held a protest march demanding re-checking of answer sheets of over 400 students.

The students ofLLB, PGDCA, BAamong other courses alleged that despite having performed well in the exams, the University had awarded them very low marks in various exam papers, including zero to many of them.

Karan Singh Puhal, one of the students, alleged that the University paper-checkers were marking the papers wrongly which was directly affecting their degrees and future. The students claimed that as many as 87 out of 92 students ofPGDCA course had failed in the same subject. Similarly, over 300studentshave been awarded zero marks in one or the other paper despite the fact that they performed well in the previous semester examinations.

Later, the University carried out re-checking of answer-sheets of over 20 of them. Marks of various students increased while a few of those who had earlier failed passed the exams as well.

The students today held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and alleged, “We had demanded the answer-sheet of one of the students, but the employees of the examination branch provided it after a delay of three hours. They have prepared a fake answer-sheet of the student as the ink on the paper is still fresh. We are sitting outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.”

Various university students had raised the matter with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema during his visit onWednesday. The V-C had then responded that the University would get their answer-sheets re-evaluated on priority.

