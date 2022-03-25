Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 23

After Punjabi University banned all copies of “Mahan Kosh” produced by its publication bureau in March 2019, the university is yet to make any headway in carrying out correction and reprinting work of the encyclopedia of the Sikh literature. Not only lack of experts, but also paucity of funds has delayed the progress.

The “Mahan Kosh”, known as “Guru Shabad Ratnakar Mahan Kosh”, is considered to be the greatest work in Punjabi literature. It was written by Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha and first published in 1927. The university’s publication bureau and the Department of Development of Punjabi Language later reprinted the copies. After this, a number of errors were identified by scholars in 2016. In March 2019, a committee formed after identification of the mistakes decided to scrap all its volumes.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind today said: “We were earlier facing a shortage of experts having knowledge in the fields of English, Punjabi and Gurbani. The university is also facing paucity of funds. Had the state government provided us the grants to the tune of Rs150 crore, many of our works would have been streamlined. The work of ‘Mahan Kosh’ is one of them.”

He said: “The university has now roped in a number of experts. We are in a position that we can start the correction work soon. We are in touch with a number of experts of all languages and Gurbani. The work may start by June. It will be announced soon.”

All volumes scrapped

