Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala, April 22
After hoodwinking police for over seven years, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has nabbed a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a 2016 FIR registered with the GRP. The suspect from Uttar Pradesh has 14 FIRS registered against him in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
In this regard, Patiala GRP SHO Ankurdeep Singh said the suspect, Guddu Ansari, alias Sajjan, of Puraina Hussain village in West Champaran Bettiah, Bihar, was booked for the possession of 5 kg of charas in 2016. “We received a tipoff that he was nabbed in some case in UP, following which we alerted the cops there about the criminal cases pending against him. We have now brought him to Patiala, and we would question him to ascertain his supply chain,” said the SHO.
SHO Ankurdeep said the suspect was previously booked in four NDPS Act cases, seven theft cases, and two others. “In 2016, he was arrested when he was on his way to Ludhiana to sell around 5 kg of charas. His links with other drug peddlers and also the suppliers would be ascertained,” he said, adding that his links to other drug-related cases in Punjab were under scanner.
